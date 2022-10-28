Cricket tournament organised

BORUM, 27 Oct: The first edition of the Piimey Cricket Tournament, Itanagar, organised by the Papum Pare district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), concluded at the playground here on Thursday.

The final match was played between Polo Yorbe Cricket Club and Capital Yameng Cricket Club. Capital Yameng Cricket Club won the match by three wickets.

Joshua Libang of Capital Yameng Cricket Club received the man of the match award, and Bharat Padung of Polo Yorbe Cricket Club received the man of the series award.

The first prize was sponsored by Health Minister Alo Libang, and the second prize was sponsored by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board CEO Okit Palling, and district APKYW president James Messar witnessed the final match.