Thousands pay last respects to Paktung

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 27 Oct: Thousands of well-wishers, especially from the Tagin community, paid their last respects to RWD SE and former president of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Tabu Paktung, who passed away on 24 October at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

His last rites were performed here in Upper Subansiri district at 1:30 pm on Thursday with traditional honour by the TCS. The market was shut down for a day as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Current TCS president Largi Rigia spoke about the contributions of late Paktung to the society and the state, and so did Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, who spoke about late Paktung’s contributions, “especially in promoting the Tagin language, and in many social sectors.”

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki said that Paktung was “the force behind many social reformations, changes that took place within the Tagin community, and his contribution will ever be cherished by the people of Tagin.”

Members of Tagin clan-based organisations and NGOs, besides staffers and officers of the RWD, also paid their last tributes.

Meanwhile, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku on Thursday expressed deep sadness over Paktung’s demise, and remembered the deceased as “a sincere, dedicated and hardworking engineer.”

“It’s really a great loss and a big setback, particularly for the RWD, as he was an asset to the department,” the MLA said.

Offering condolence to the bereaved family, Taku prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.