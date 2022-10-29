Amur falcons arrive in Niausa from Russia

Correspondent

NIAUSA, 28 Oct: Flocks of migratory birds, Amur falcons, arrived here in Longding district from distant Russia on 18 October.

“The birds will refuel and repose here for more than two weeks before continuing their long journey to South Africa,” Deomali Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Chimoy Simai informed.

“Besides Niausa, we have also recorded the presence of the birds in Mintong, Pangchau and Wakka in Longding district,” Simai, who has been visiting all the roosting sites, said.

Every day in the evening, these avian predators get engaged in a feeding frenzy on certain types of termites that surface only on sunny days, Simai said about the feeding behaviour of the migratory birds.

The CCF has instructed the Kanubari forest division to carry out an awareness drive to protect the roosting ground of the birds from any human interference.

Simai expressed hope that the local people would participate in conservation efforts, “as it will also create a scope to generate income through ecotourism prospect.”

As a preventive measure, 28 catapults have been seized by the forest department from the nearby villages.

The RFO, along with his staff, has been engaged to carefully monitor the migratory birds as incessant rain has severely interrupted the feeding frenzy.

A 12-member team of chief, GBs, PRI members and students, led by forest officials, will be taken on an exposure tour to Pangti on 7 November.

Pangti is the site where migratory birds sojourn in massive numbers and the natives have successfully adopted many conservation methods and scientifically managed the roosting site.