Tourism will be state’s biggest industry in future: Mein

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential in tourism and it (tourism) will be the biggest industry in the future, with the highest revenue generation, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Friday.

Addressing a meeting here to chalk out a roadmap for tourism development in the state, Mein said that there is a need to prepare a roadmap to tap the tourism potential of the state, and asked the tourism department to “come up with a roadmap to take it to the next level,” adding that the roadmap would be placed in the coming budget session.

He called for “marketing the rich cultures and historic sites of the state to the outside world,” and advocated “easing the process of issuing inner line permits and restricted area permits to tourists, along with a proper travel plan to places of tourist attraction.”

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo said that “Covid-19 had interrupted the initial flow of tourism. However, the department is working to streamline the tourism sector and will leave no stone unturned to take tourism to a greater height.”

Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori presented a preliminary roadmap and informed that “the department is aiming for development of ‘high value, low volume’ model of tourism with emphasis on extensive marketing and promotion of tourism products, creation of high-quality and need-based infrastructure on a subsidy, revenue sharing model, improving the existing tourism products, and creation of new tourism attractions for better revenue generation.”

She further said that “creation of skilled human workforce is the need of the hour to support and sustain the growth of tourism in the state.”

Among others, MLA Laisam Simai, Planning Additional Secretary RK Sharma, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng and Planning Director Pallab Dey attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)