DCAP, DMPC meeting held

TAWANG, 28 Oct: The CDPOs of Tawang, Jang and Lungla, along with others participated in a district convergence action plan (DCAP) meeting under the Poshan Abhiyan and a district programme monitoring committee (DMPC) meeting on Article 275 (1), chaired by EAC Rinchin Leta here on Friday.

The EAC asked the department concerned to provide adequate IFA tablets and ensure that there is drinking water supply connection, along with toilet facility, at all the anganwadi centres.

Jang CDPO Gyati Loder presented the block convergence action plan (BCAP) for Jang and Mogto blocks, besides information about the activities taken up in the two blocks under the Poshan Abhiyan. “Another four anganwadi centres with attached toilets are needed in these two blocks, besides repairing and maintenance of the existing 25 anganwadi centres,” he informed, adding that monitoring committees have been formed to oversee the working of the anganwadi centres.

Lungla CDPO Diris Diengdoh, presenting the BCAP for Lungla and Jemeithang-Dudungkhar CD blocks, informed that there are 64 anganwadi centres in these two blocks, and that “due to poor connectivity, action taken reports and data upload on the portal are delayed.”

Tawang CDPO Dondup Pema provided information about the beneficiaries’ list and the activities taken up in Kyidphel CD block, and informed that “every month, community-based events are organised but joint training of health workers and anganwadi workers could not be resumed after the Corona period.” She also presented a report on the activities taken up under the Tawang CD block.

Presenting the DCAP draft, the Tawang CDPO informed about activities to be taken up to cover all the left-out beneficiaries in all the five ICDS projects in the district. She further informed about “Article 275 (1) and its salient features for the uplift of tribal population.”

The DPMC members approved construction of a school building in Seru village, for further consideration at the higher level. (DIPRO)