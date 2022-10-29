Meghalaya considering shifting secretariat to New Shillong

SHILLONG, 28 Oct: The Meghalaya government is considering shifting the state secretariat and other administrative offices to New Shillong township in a bid to decongest the capital, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, along with Urban Affairs Minister S Dhar and top officials of the state government visited several sites in the new township, being developed around 12 kms away from Shillong, on Thursday.

“We have come here to visit Mawdiangdiang, Mawpat and Mawkasiang to see the possibility of shifting the entire secretariat and the government departments here,” Sangma told reporters.

“We are examining the possibility, and contemplating which is going to be a better option for the state and its people,” he added.

A land of about 220 acres in Mawdiangdiang has been identified to build the secretariat and other important offices, besides accommodation, he said.

Other offices and administrative buildings can be allotted land at Mawpdang, adjacent to Mawdiangdiang, the chief minister said. (PTI)