Guv reviews works under RWD

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Governor BD Mishra reviewed the developmental works under the rural works department (RWD) with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Emphasising that “Arunachal Pradesh is a 90/10 state,” Mishra said that “the fund allocated to the state for development and welfare programmes must be 100 percent used on the ground.”

He advised RWD officials to develop a foolproof mechanism to ensure that there is no leakage of funds; that projects are completed within the given timeframes, and that utilisation certificates are submitted on time.

Commending the state government, Mishra said that, “due to strict guidance and monitoring of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, the developmental works are progressing smoothly in the state.

“This must be further streamlined and enhanced,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)