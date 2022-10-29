Explore, promote tourist hotspots: DC

AALO, 28 Oct: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato urged the stakeholders to explore the unexplored tourist hotspots in the district to attract more tourists.

Attending the screening of a video titled ‘West Siang Tourism Exploration’, organised here by the tourism department on Friday, the DC said that “West Siang has much tourism potential if explored properly,” and requested the people of the district to be hospitable towards visitors from outside.

MLA Kento Jini, who also attended the event, requested the district’s people to preserve the flora and fauna. “West Siang has varieties of tourist potential activities like paragliding, white water rafting at the Yomgo river, Hindu pilgrimage site Benji Linn, etc,” he said, and asserted that he would provide support “for the overall development of tourism activities in the district.”

Tourism Officer TK Kopak and Siang Adventure Tours & Travels MD Liyum Loyi also spoke. (DIPRO)