Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: Rifleman Madan Singh Rawat

[M Panging Pao]

Many Arunachali old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-India conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes like Taksing-Limeking, Mechuka/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa axis. Many readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of Rifleman Madan Singh Rawat.

At just 18 years age, young rifleman Madan Singh Rawat hailed from Pauri-Garhwal in Uttarkhand.He belonged to the 4 Garhwal Rifles, which was deployed along the Tawang Chu river, north of Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, during the Sino-India war of 1962.

During the second phase of the war, on 14 November 1962, Rfn Madan Singh Rawat was part of a patrol which was tasked for observing the activities of the Chinese forces north of the river Tawang Chu. The patrol was also assigned the task of capturing a Chinese soldier if possible during the operation. The patrol party, comprising seven soldiers including Rifleman Rawat, crossed the river at 7 pm.

Just before midnight, the patrol moved stealthily towards the hut where enemy soldiers had been seen. They noticed a Chinese sentry sitting near the hut. The patrol leader and Rifleman Rawat set out to capture the Chinese sentry while the others were positioned to cover their move and to look out for any possible hostile action. The Chinese sentry was sitting with his head down with his rifle resting on his shoulder. Rifleman Rawat caught the sentry from behind and muffled the sentry’s mouth with a cloth and pinned him to the ground. The patrol leader snatched the sentry’s rifle and tried to tie him up with a rope.

As they were grappling with the sentry, another Chinese soldier suddenly appeared from the hut and rushed to rescue his comrade, commencing rapid fire towards them. The patrol leader bayoneted the rushing Chinese soldier with the captured rifle while Rifleman Rawat grappled with the sentry and kept him pinned to the ground. The covering party started firing on the hut and throwing grenades. However, the Chinese forces in the village had been alerted and rushed towards the hut. The patrol realised that it would not be possible to take the sentry out alive. So they killed him and withdrew to their base. However, during this action, Rifleman Rawat got seriously injured and was martyred.

Throughout the entire battle, Rifleman Madan Singh Rawat displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage in the best traditions of the army. For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war, Rifleman Madan Singh Rawat was awarded the third highest gallantry award of the nation, the Vir Chakra, posthumously. Salute to Rifleman Madan Singh Rawat!(The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)