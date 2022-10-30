Prof Tanie Natung honoured by EIZOC

PATNA, 29 Oct: Prof Tanie Natung of the NEIGRIHMS, Shillong (Meghalaya), was honoured by the Eastern India Zonal Ophthalmological Congress (EIZOC) during its 35th annual conference held on 15 and 16 October here in Bihar.

He was felicitated by the EIZOC’s president and general secretary “in recognition of his contribution par excellence in promoting science of ophthalmology in east zone of India.”

This award is given to ophthalmologists making significant impact in the growth of ophthalmology in the eastern zone of India. The EIZOC is a registered society of ophthalmologists from 12 eastern India states.

Prof Natung is also a recipient of the Sushruta Samman award – the highest national award accorded by the Forum of Ophthalmology Professors of India – besides the International Council of Ophthalmology fellowship award, and the Delhi Ophthalmological Society travel grant award.

Prof Natung is currently the Ophthalmology Department Head of the NEIGRIHMS.