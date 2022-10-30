Centre sanctions Rs 43.59 crore aqua park to develop fisheries sector in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: The Centre has sanctioned an integrated aqua park for Arunachal Pradesh with an overall cost of Rs 43.59 crore for developing the fisheries sector in the state, an official said here on Saturday.

The aqua park will be set up in Tarin in Ziro valley, in Lower Subansiri district, where a fish farm already exists.

Ziro valley is known for paddy-cum-pisciculture cultivation, in which paddy and fish are cultivated together in agricultural fields.

The Centre’s share of the project will be Rs 39.23 crore and the fund will be given in four instalments, the official said.

The state government received a letter in this regard from the union fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying ministry on Friday.

The Tarin fish farm was set up at a high-altitude village in the district in 1985-1986 under a scheme of the North Eastern Council, a nodal agency for the economic and social development of the region.

The farm, surrounded by pine and bamboo groves, is spread over a 7.4 hectares area, having around 74 ponds. The farm is a popular tourist attraction and is known for breeding high-altitude fishes. (PTI)