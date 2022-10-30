Raj Bhavan terms ‘untrue’ report’s content

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Reacting to the news headlined ‘Mishra’s tenure as…’, etc, which was published in the Saturday edition of this daily, the Raj Bhavan here termed the content in the fifth paragraph of the report “untrue, misplaced, and far removed from the facts.”

In the fifth paragraph of the report, it had been mentioned that an organisation named Save Arunachal Movement had accused the Raj Bhavan of indulging in corrupt practices by making appointments to various secretariat staff posts, including the post of the assistant protocol officer, flouting the state’s recruitment rules.

“The explicit provisions for the recruitment of staff in Raj Bhavan establishment by the governor secretariat have been existing from the very beginning and these are still in force and continuing. For all promotion/regularisation of staff in the governor secretariat, fresh cabinet approval has been obtained on the proven merit of the concerned staff by the Raj Bhavan secretariat in each and every case. Each case has been individually screened by a board of officers appointed for the purpose. All appointments have been made of the staffers who have been serving in the governor’s secretariat. None of the appointees has any relationship, personal or regional, with the officers or the authorities of Raj Bhavan,” the Raj Bhavan said in a press statement on Thursday.

“The regularisation of one contingency worker in the post of peon has been done in the existing vacancy. The entire process in all appointments and promotions has been transparent and as per the rules/regulations and with the written approval of the state cabinet. Proper boards of officers were ordered to consider each case on merit and the appointments have been done on the recommendation of the board of officers. There is no deviation from the existing rules and provisions whatsoever. No extraneous consideration whatever, other than the merit of the individuals, has been the basis of the promotions and appointments. In all cases of appointment/promotion, due procedures and the rule of law have been faithfully complied with,” it added.

This daily stands by the report.