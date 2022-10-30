NERIST student from Nagaland drowns in Heru Nallah

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: A second semester computer science student of the NERIST, Ponchong Nekong, from Nagaland, drowned in Midpu’s Heru Nallah, near the petrol pump, on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred when a group of more than 30 Naga students of the NERIST had gone to the nallah for a picnic.

The body was brought to the Doimukh CHC by the police. At the CHC, doctors declared him dead.

It is learnt that the family members of the deceased refused to have a postmortem conducted on the body, and have taken it back to Nagaland.

This is the second incident of a student of the NERIST drowning, within a span of three months.

Earlier, on 12 July, a BTech pre-final student of the institute drowned in the Pare river.