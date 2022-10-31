Awareness, medical camp organised

KOLORIANG, 30 Oct: The Kurung Kumey district police, in collaboration with the district administration and the BRO’s 85 RCC, organised an ‘interaction-cum-awareness programme’ and a free medical camp in Polosang circle recently.

Villagers from Riya, Sharma, Chula, Vatling, Kapu, Waru, Machane and Kualang benefitted from the camp. These border villages are mostly inhabited by Puroiks.

The police team comprised SP Bomken Basar, Koloriang PS OC Inspector Gejum Basar, and ASI (T) Bengia Nikam, among others.

Polosang CO Yumlam Pulu, 85 RCC doctor Captain Prabhjot Singh, the Apex Bank branch manager, officials of the SRLM and two nurses from the Sarli PHC also joined the police team.

In Polosang circle, the team created awareness on the importance of education, the GB institution, agriculture and horticulture, drug abuse, crimes against women and children, domestic violence, the POCSO Act, the Wildlife Act, the Bonded Labour (Abolition) Act, etc, among the villagers.

The CO briefed them on the various schemes of the government, while the Apex Bank branch manager spoke about financial literacy.

Mosquito nets, torches and agricultural tools were later distributed to the villagers. Around 123 persons, mostly children and senior citizens, benefitted from the medical camp.