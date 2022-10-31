Natung urges people to be patriotic

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Sports Minister Mama Natung on Sunday urged all sections of the society to “keep feelings of patriotism in heart to promote national unity and integrity.”

Natung said this prior to flagging off a motorcycle rally organised by Senki View-based 138 Bn CRPF as part of the National Unity Day.

The minister urged the people to “work hard for the unity of people and national integration.”

The rally was led by 138 Bn CRPF Commandant Harvinder Singh Kales, and included Deputy Commandant Vedpal Singh, members of the Arunachal Bullet Club, and jawans of the battalion.

In Lower Subansiri district, personnel of the G/138 Bn CRPF, along with civilians, students, and professors of St Claret College, Ziro, participated in a motorcycle rally in Ziro to mark the day. The rally was organised by the CRPF.