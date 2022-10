ZIRO, 30 Oct: The Chief Minister’s White Revolution Scheme (CM-WRS)-II for the year 2021-22 was launched at the Siro pig breeding farm here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime distributed cattle feeds and utensils to 13 beneficiaries of the district, in the presence of Akhanmiyo ZPM Hibu Yache and District Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama. (DIPRO)