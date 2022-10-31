Concert against drug abuse

LAZU, 30 Oct: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) presented a concert here in Tirap district on Saturday as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

During the event, which was organised to raise awareness among the locals about the ever increasing narco-terror nexus and its effects on the youths, the battalion’s band gave an enthralling performance and mesmerised the audience with popular Hindi, English and local songs.

Local youths were also given the opportunity to showcase their talents and tribal heritage.

Attending the programme, 6 AR Commanding Officer Col Aman Ahluwalia appealed to the youths of Lazu to stay away from opium and drug addiction.

The concert was attended by people from 21 villages, besides leaders, popular public figures, students, and other youths. (DIPRO)