Guv conveys Nat’l Unity Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The governor expressed hope that the day would “continue to strengthen the spirit of unity and nationalism amongst the people.”

He said that “Sardar Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, was the stalwart who unified India,” and added that the National Unity Day “is an opportunity to motivate the youths of the nation towards the ideas and ideals that are foundational concepts of our national solidarity.”

“On this occasion, as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I appeal to the people of our state and country, particularly the young generation, to develop fraternity, assuring the dignity of individual and unity and integrity of the nation,” the governor said in a message. (Raj Bhavan)