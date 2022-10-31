Red Ribbon quiz competition held

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Oct: Ninety students from 45 higher education institutions of the state took part in the 3rd edition of the state level Red Ribbon Quiz Competition, which concluded at a city hotel here on Saturday.

The competition, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), was inaugurated by Project Director Dr Riken Rina.

APSACS assistant director (youth affairs) Koj Tara informed that “the main objective of the quiz competition is to actively involve and engage members of Red Ribbon Clubs of colleges and universities in disseminating the correct and complete information related to HIV/AIDS, adolescent health, mental health, and any other public health threat, and make them discuss those issue through mode of quiz.”

While Nirjuli-based NERIST won the first prize, Dirang (West Kameng)-based government polytechnic college won the second prize, and Itanagar-based Dera Natung Government College won the third prize.

The winners were awarded cash prize of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, along with certificates and mementos.

The NERIST team will represent the state in the regional level quiz competition, which is scheduled to be held in Kohima (Nagaland) on 8 December.

APSACS deputy director (IEC) Tashor Pali informed that the APSACS is going to organise a multimedia campaign, and encouraged the participants to take part in it.

Dr Rina and Health Services Director Dr M Lego also spoke.

Among others, Arunodaya University registrar Sohan Kumar Jha and academic coordinator Pankaj Borah attended the event.