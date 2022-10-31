Two APCS officers arrested as investigation into APPSC scam deepens  

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: In a new twist to the ongoing investigation that initially started after the APPSC AE exam question paper leak case, four people have been arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) in connection with the 2017 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) civil service examination.

One of the arrested is DFCSO Minoty Borang Saroh, who is a 2019 batch civil service officer, and whose husband Tama Saroh – an assistant teacher – was allegedly involved as the middleman in the case, in connivance with APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang.

The others arrested are UDC Opet Mibang and her husband, and CO Opet Mibang.

This is the second case that the SIC has taken up in connection with the then APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang’s involvement in the cash-for-job scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the paper leak case on Friday. It had registered an FIR in the high-profile case on Wednesday.

In a press briefing on Thursday evening, SIC SP Anant Mittal had informed that the SIC is in the process of handing over the evidence to the CBI. He had said that one candidate, Jobomchang Mengu, of Pasighat (East Siang), who has been named as one of the brokers, is absconding.

He had said that the police had contested Mengu’s bail application and Mengu’s interim bail was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

Earlier, the police had arrested APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang (53); AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26); Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav; head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk (57); GPS Tarak Pangin; junior teacher Tama Saroh (53); and courier runner Dilip Saha and three others.

Jerang, who allegedly leaked the question paper, has been sent on retirement by the commission.

Chairman of the commission, Nipo Nabam, resigned on 14 October, “owning moral responsibility for the omissions and commissions of the officer of the commission” who was responsible for ensuring secrecy and prevention of leakage of question papers.