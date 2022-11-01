AAPSU, ANSU call off bandh as most demands met

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) have called off their proposed 12-hour capital bandh on 2 November over the APPSC paper leak case and other related issues, stating that “most of our demands are being considered by the government.”

This was announced during a joint press conference convened by the unions late Monday evening.

ANSU president Nabam Dodum said that the unions will send a recommendation to the government, seeking age relaxation to allow candidates up to 40 years of age to appear for the examination.

Stating that one of the two remaining members of the APPSC, Naksang Tsering, has resigned, Dodum

requested the lone remaining APPSC member, Mepung Tadar Bage, also to resign on moral grounds.

Naksang Tsering resigned on Monday.

Expressing appreciation for the resignation of APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam and members Jarken Gamlin and GS Bisht, the ANSU said that “nobody should be spared if anyone is found guilty by the CBI.”