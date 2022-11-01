Kudo players shine in national, international events

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Arunachal bagged three gold, two silver and three bronze medals in the 3rd Kudo Federation Cup, which was held in Surat, Gujarat, from 24 to 30 October.

While Charu Bading, Rose Mary Gamno and Hura Gambo Tarh won a gold medal each, Robin Deori and Charu Niting won a gold medal apiece.

The bronze medal winners were Elimi Tayeng, Charu Aniya and Tam Lapang, informed the Arunachal Kudo Association.

It is a calendar event of the national federation.

Arunachal also participated in the 14th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament held at the same venue, and won five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Hura Gambo Tarh and Milton Taga bagged a gold medal apiece in the senior male above 31 years category, while Charu Niting and Tarh Taki won a gold medal each in the senior male above 21 years and under 30 years category.

Charu Bading, Charu Tach and Hura Tariam Tarh won a silver medal each.

The bronze medallists in this category were Taro Duchok and Chitranath Panging.

Rose Mary Gamno won a gold medal in the senior female above 21 years category, while Elimi Tayeng won a bronze medal in this category.

The state also participated in the 13th Kudo National Tournament, 2022-23 and won six gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

The gold medal winners were Tarh Taki, Charu Bading, Milton Taga, Hura Gambo Tarh, Rose Mary Gamno and Taro Duchok.

Kenter Bam and Charu Aniya won a silver and bronze medal, respectively.

The tournament was sponsored and supported by the youth affairs & sports ministry.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is also the chairman of the Kudo International Federation India, also witnessed the tournaments.

Bagang Nagung and Lishi Tossu were the coach and manager of the team, informed Arunachal Kudo Association general secretary Tarh Gambo.