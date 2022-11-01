Author Karlina Riba passes away, APLS mourns

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Author Karlina Riba passed away, following an illness, on Sunday in Itanagar.

Born on 7 November, 1992, Karlina’s first book, Climb on Your Tears, was published last year.

A lawyer by training, she had done her masters in law in constitutional and administrative law from the Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018.

Karlina, a practicing lawyer, was also the IPR secretary of the Galo Welfare Society’s women’s wing.

The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of Karlina.

In a condolence message, APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and general secretary Mukul Pathak said that the state has lost a very talented writer.

“Her literary work was published in her book Climb on Your Tears. She participated in the Northeast Literature Festival this year in April and read her short story,” they said.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the APLS prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.