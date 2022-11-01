Meeting on disaster mgmt held

KOLORIANG, 31 Oct: The Kurung Kumey district disaster management authority (DDMA) held a meeting here on Monday to ‘scrutinise the victims and proposal of disaster management for the district’.

DC Nighee Bengia, who chaired the meeting, advised the line departments to “work with sincerity for the wellbeing of the victims and beneficiaries,” and directed all executing departments to “prepare the concept paper after prior approval from the deputy commissioner-cum-DDMA chairman, especially in the subject of FDR.”

DDMO (i/c) K Kholie placed all the pending cases of victims’ compensation for damages caused by natural calamities in the current monsoon season.

It was decided in the meeting to not pay any relief or compensation related to the deaths of livestock, other than those that died in natural calamities.

It was also decided to pay the victims/beneficiaries as per the recommendation of the circle level disaster management committees headed by the administrative officers concerned.

The members further stated that “payment for damages caused by natural calamities to any government institution or private sector shall be guided by the DDMO, and if it is not satisfied with the work executed, the payment will not be made.”

Earlier, the DC released the district disaster management plan books for 2022-’23. (DIPRO)