Orientation prog on PPC underway

BOLENG, 31 Oct: A three-day orientation programme on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC)-2022, for preparation of the panchayat development plan for the 2023-2024 financial year began here in Siang district on Monday.

On the first day of the programme, which was attended by HoDs, ZPMs, GPCs, block level facilitators, member secretaries and other stakeholders, including leaders of SHGs and ARSLM functionaries, ZPC Osi Pabin requested the GPCs to “utilise the funds granted by the state and the central governments judiciously and without any bias.”

She also sought cooperation from the line departments in order to prepare a “viable plan for the implementation of the schemes by incorporating them through gram panchayat development plan prepared through participatory process.”

ADC Gyabo Pertin described the PPC as “a very important tool for the development of a village, and eventually a district, through its holistic plan.” He also stressed the need for wholehearted participation by all line departments while preparing the gram panchayat development plan and the district panchayat development plan.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director SW Bagang called for “conducting PPC-2022 in a campaign mode as an initiative of the institute and the panchayati raj department.”

He requested the HoDs to “nominate suitable officers and officials who can represent the department and sensitise the public at both the GP and the district panchayat levels as frontline workers.”

District Panchayat Development Officer Tatlin Pertin asked the panchayat members to strictly follow the guidelines and focus on capacity building. (DIPRO)