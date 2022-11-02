KIMIN, 1 Nov: A three-month ‘advanced bioinformatics workshop for researchers working in life sciences’ started at the DBT-Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development (DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD) here on Tuesday.

The workshop will be conducted in the hybrid mode – both online and offline – for the 12 selected candidates.

After inaugurating the programme, DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD Project Director Dr Debajit Mahanta briefed about the ‘skill vigyan programme’, which is being implemented by the CoE.

APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak in his address said that “faster development of the CoE and the bioinformatics workshop will certainly be making the young science graduates well-equipped for domain-specific job opportunities as well as development of their own startups.”

Skill vigyan programme consultant Dr T Madhan Mohan said that the workshop would “help the students to get the opportunity in the field of bioinformatics.” He also highlighted the importance and scope of bioinformatics in various research areas.

After the inaugural session, he gave a lecture on the current trends in bioinformatics.