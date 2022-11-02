Tedir inaugurates Nyeder Namlo Kumko

KOLAPTUKAR, 1 Nov: Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the Donyi-Polo Nyeder Namlo Kumko here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister urged them to “follow the root and origin of own mother tongue, indigenous faith, tradition and culture in discipline manner.”

Referring the Nyubu Nyegam Yerko in

East Kameng HQ Seppa, where indigenous Nyishi tradition, culture, rituals, etc, are being taught to primary level students, the minister said that all other tribes of the state should follow suit later on “to preserve the original faith and culture with the tribal ethos.”

“Much effort should be made to introduce cultural tourism in Arunachal as there is potential of it due the very rich diverse cultural and traditions of the state,” Tedir said.

The minister also appealed to the Donyi-Polo priests to “not make high demand for performing pujas and healing charges from the patients as the government is paying honorarium to them since last year.”

He further said that the state government is allotting fund for the celebration of local festivals.

Among others, NHPC ED Vipin Gupta and Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe spoke. (DIPRO)