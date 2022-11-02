RGU observes National Unity Day

RONO HILLS, 1 Nov: Events such as a ‘run for unity,’ inauguration of an exhibition on Sardar Patel, plantation of saplings, quiz competition, etc, were organised by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here to mark the National Unity Day on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, CoE Dr Bijay Raji, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, professors, faculty members, non-teaching staffers and hundreds of students ran the marathon from Doimukh market to the Wall of Heroes at RGU.

Prof Kushwaha and Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara later planted a sapling near the Wall of Heroes.

The VC in his address called upon the youths, academia and every other stakeholder of the nation to “internalise the core lessons taught by the Iron man of India, Sardar Patel, in terms of iron will and strong decision-making towards the larger cause of institutional development and wellbeing of larger society with a long-term vision.”

Tara inaugurated the exhibition on Sardar Patel, and highlighted the need for “ownership and accountability of every citizen towards national unity, integration and overall development.”