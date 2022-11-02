Orientation prog on SEE curriculum

TAWANG, 1 Nov: An orientation programme on ‘social, emotional and ethical (SEE) learning curriculum’ was launched here on Tuesday in a function organised by the department or karmic & adyatmik affairs (DoKAA).

During the function, which was attended by local MLA Tsering Tashi, DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi, Dharamsala-based Library of Tibetan Works & Archive Director Geshi Lhakdor, Hindi translator of the 14th Dalai Lama Kailash Chandra Baudh, Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, SP Bomge Kamduk, other

officers, and students, Lhakdor said that the “true meaning of education doesn’t mean learning, reading and writing of scripts; the real meaning of education is flourishing mentally, physically and helping others by being true to self.”

He added that “it is very important to keep balance of heart and mind and practice love and kindness based on good knowledge.”

The other dignitaries also spoke. (DIPRO)