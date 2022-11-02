Retd OC given warm farewell

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Itanagar traffic police OC, inspector KB Chetry, who retired after 38 years of service, was given a warm send-off by the capital police on Tuesday.

Chetry had joined the Arunachal Pradesh police in February 1985 as an SI, and worked at various places. He was the traffic OC from 2015 till the time of his superannuation.

Attending the farewell function at the Itanagar police station, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram said that “the hard

work put forward by Chetry as traffic OC in traffic management will always be remembered.”

Recently retired Nirjuli ASI (WT), Md Nur Hussain was also felicitated on the occasion.