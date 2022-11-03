Mossang assures to mitigate waste management problem in Aalo town

AALO, 2 Oct: Assuring that he will mitigate the garbage management problem in Aalo town, minister for urban development and town planning Kamlung Mossang requested the local MLA and the West Siang DC to identify a vacant land to set up a dumping ground.

The minister made the assurance after West Siang DC Penga Tato apprised him about the problem faced by the people due to lack of a proper dumping ground during a meeting here on Wednesday.

Stating that finding land for solid waste management, burial ground and parking places are major problems, the minister however, assured that he will mitigate the problem of waste management, if there was availability of land.

Mossang urged the UD department for proper and judicious utilization of funds.

During the day, the minister distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of PMAY and PM SVANidhi.

Earlier, UD EE Halley Welly and UD JE Bagam Loya briefed about PMAY and PM SVANidhi programmes.

On Tuesday, the minister visited the family members of Marconi Potom, who passed away recently. Potom was serving as superintending engineer in the UD & housing department at the time of his demise.

During his two-day visit here, Mossang was accompanied by ULB director Liyi Bagra and the IMC corporators. (DIPRO)