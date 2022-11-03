Samaritan Hormin Hospital empanelled under CMAAY & ABPMJAY

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Nov: The Samaritan Hormin Hospital located at Papu Nallah here has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the state health agency, Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society (CMAA Society) to extend the benefits of Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(AB PM-JAY ) in select specialties.

The hospital recently shifted to its new premise which houses an operation theatre

with the latest technology and has facilities for endoscopy, colonoscopy, lab and imaging services including CT scan, ICU & HDU with 24×7 emergency & ambulance services. It has dedicated physician, surgeon, paediatrician and gynaecologist.

With the signing of this agreement, the Samaritan Hormin Hospital will be an Empanelled Healthcare Provider (EHCP) where beneficiaries can avail of benefits under CMAAY and AB PM-JAY schemes. Announcement of the specialties to be covered under the said agreement is expected shortly and subsequently, the services will be made operational by the hospital authority.

The MoA was signed in presence of Dr. Sharat Chauhan and Vivek H P, principal secretary and special secretary of health & family welfare respectively.

Dr. Nabam Peter, the CEO of the state health agency, CMAA Society expressed gratitude to the Samaritan Hormin Hospital authority. He stated that this empanelment will add a feather to the cap of the CMAA Society. He further emphasized that this mutual step between SHA CMAAS and the hospital authority will contribute to reducing the burden on out-of-pocket expenditure during hospitalization.

Prior enrollment under CMAAY or verification under AB PM-JAY will be necessary to avail benefits at Samaritan Hormin Hospital.

Further information can be obtained from the website www.cmaay.com or can be availed through the toll-free number 18002335558.