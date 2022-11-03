NTMT Football Tournament 2022

HDFC emerges champion

ZIRO, 2 Nov: HDFC Football Club emerged champions at the 4th Nani Tagio Memorial District Level Football Tournament being played at the Padi Yube Outdoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the final match, HDFC pipped Yapung Yaper Football Club by a margin of three goals to one. Tapi Hakhe scored two goals and Taba Isaac one for HDFC while Nada Tari was the solitary scorer for Yapung Yaper Club.

HDFC’s Pura Byai was declared best player of the tournament while fair play team was awarded to team Ajin Arum Yarkum FC. Other individual prize winners included Tapi Hakhe of HDFC for the highest tournament scorer, Hage Tayo of HDFC for best goalkeeper, Likha Talam of Ajin Arum for the best team manager and Hage Kemo of HFDC for best team coach.

Former minister Padi Richo sought support from the state govt. to help Nani Tagio Memorial District Level Football Tournament become an annual calendar event.

While informing that Lower Subansiri district had produced many great football players in the past who had brought name and fame to the district and the state, Richo appealed to the players to abstain from drugs and other intoxicating substances in order to excel at the state and national level tournaments.

Businessman Puna Hinda who had sponsored the winning prize money amount of Rs. one lakh assured to help the organizers of NTMT in its every edition of the tournament.

On the occasion, Hinda also announced Rs. 1 lakh for the fire victims of the recent fire tragedy at Hapoli and Rs. ten lakhs for the conduct of state-level Tadar Tang Memorial Football Tournament to be held at Ziro for the first time from 3rd December next. The amounts would be distributed through the district administration.

Earlier, Nani Tagio Welfare Society secretary and prominent youth leader Nani Opo informed that a souvenir of NTMT would also be published which would be made available during the upcoming Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament. (DIPRO)