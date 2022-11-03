TCS submits memo to CS on Mra and Dao, seeks high-level inquiry

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 2 Nov: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) has on Tuesday, submitted a memorandum to chief secretary expressing their sentiments and deep resentment over the failure of search and rescue operation for missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistance Niku Dao, being carried out under the supervision of East Kameng deputy commissioner.

TCS termed the search and rescue operation conducted under East Kameng DC “illogical” saying “they could not even trace out the victims’ belongings, which were later traced out by the local search operation team.”

The society in its memorandum demanded for immediate formation of a high-level inquiry committee to unearth the actual cause behind their absence and immediate suspension of DC East Kameng till the inquiry committee submits its report.

They also demanded the state government to liaise with external affairs and home departments of the government of India to intervene into the case as they claimed, “there is a chance of involvement of People’s Liberation Army of China behind Mra and Dao’s absence.”

Further, the TCS appealed to the government to re-conduct a search and rescue operation “preferably, in the month of June to at least, trace out the missing duo’s body if they are found dead.”