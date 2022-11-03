ALSU submits representation to min. home on Naharlagun fire

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has submitted a 5 point representation to the home minister Bamang Felix on Naharlagun fire.

Speaking to reporters, ALSU’s Teli Nega informed that the union demands immediate transfer of the SP fire & emergency services saying there was a gross negligence and lack of coordination from the SP’s side as an order was already issued by the fire services director on 21 October to remain extra alert during Diwali celebration.

“A day after the fire mishap in the daily market Naharlagun on 26th October, ALSU lodged an FIR at the Naharlagun Police station,” the union informed.

The union further demanded suspension of all the six officials who were present during the fire incident.

ALSU representatives also sought immediate compensation for the fire victims, saying one should not get confused between a relief and compensation.

Citing the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, the union also demanded for initiating a judicial inquiry into the case by high-level central service officials.