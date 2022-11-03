Report of molestation and assault of school children surfaces in Shi Yomi

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: A report of molestation of students at Govt Residential School, Karo under Pidi circle in Shi Yomi district, allegedly by the hostel warden, has surfaced.

On 30 October, a team of Mechukha unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) visited the school after receiving information about an incident of child molestation, and met the teacher-in-charge of the school, parents of victims, the GBs, the school management committee members and the women welfare group of Karo village to know about the ground realities.

As per the statement given in the FIR lodged with police by the parents of the victims and women of Karo village, the APWWS said, “The school’s hostel warden, Yumken Bagra initiated the molestation of minor boys and girls at the hostel and the incident came to light when two students disclosed the matter to their parents.”

“It was further revealed that the molestation and physical assault on students of the school has been happening since last four years,” the APWWS said.

While condemning the shameful and heinous crime in the strongest terms, the APWWS demanded that the law enforcing authority take immediate action against the culprit and book him under the POCSO Act.