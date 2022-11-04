ICR DA to remove hindrances on roads

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom, in continuation of the order issued u/s 133 CrPC, vide no DC/ICC/JUD-01/2022, dated 29 August, 2022, has reaffirmed his decision to remove all construction materials dumped along the roadsides and on the right of way by private individuals which is causing public nuisance by blocking the streams, drains, culverts, etc, and obstructing free flow of traffic.

The administration has deputed volunteers to identify such individual(s) and ask them to remove the construction materials and debris on their own.

“Despite repeated intimation, certain individuals are still negligently dumping construction materials/debris, and eviction drive will be carried out on a regular basis without further notice,” the DC said. (DIPRO)