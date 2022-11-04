DCM felicitated by Mishmi Welfare Society

WAKRO, 3 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was felicitated by the Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS) in a ‘thanksgiving ceremony’ at the Tamladu festival ground here in Lohit district on Thursday, acknowledging his various initiatives for the development of the area as the local legislator in a very short span of time.

Mein in his address said that he is looking forward to work together with all the communities of the state for all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Thanking the MWS, the DCM said, “This day will remain an unforgettable moment for me in my life and I have done whatever little I could do for the development of the area.”

MWS chairman Matheim Linggi said that the DCM was felicitated for “fulfilling long-pending demands of the area and for resolving the chronic issue of encroachment in Kathan area, among others, in his short span as local representative of the area.” (DCM’s PR Cell)