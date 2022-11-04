SSRDP receives CSR Impact Award

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The Art of Living’s Bengaluru (Karnataka)-based Sri Sri Rural Development Programme (SSRDP) has won the 8th CSR Impact Award, in the rural development & infrastructure (small) category, hosted by CSRBOX and Dalmia Bharat Foundation, for its initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

In recent years, in order to support border villages’ development, the SSRDP has taken up integrated projects, comprising human development programmes and skilling activities like solar electrification, mushroom cultivation, etc, in Lohit, Kra Daadi and Dibang Valley districts.

While nine schools in Lohit district have been provided with solar electrification, eight villages in Tali circle of Kra Daadi district have been provided with solar electrification, 10 schools in Dibang Valley district have been provided with solar electrification, and four digital literacy programmes were conducted at nine schools in Dibang Valley district by the SSRDP.

“In all the projects, local youths have been skilled, trained hands-on, and projects executed. The sustenance of the installations shall be role of the local youths trained,” the SSRDP stated in a release.