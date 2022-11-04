‘Pedal 2 Pakke 2.0’ logo unveiled

PAKKE-KESSANG, 3 Nov: Pakke-Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge on Thursday unveiled the logo, website, promo video, jersey and merchandise of the upcoming cross-country cycling marathon, ‘Pedal 2 Pakke 2.0’, at the event’s launch programme here.

Sponsored by the tourism department, ‘Pedal 2 Pakke 2.0’ is going to start from 5 November. The first edition of the event had been held on 24 April last year.

Event organiser Raybam Wahge said that they are trying to promote Pakke-Kessang “as a health tourism destination,” and informed that this time the two-day event will cover almost 200 kms.

Event organiser (technical) Taka Tamut informed that there will be around 40 cyclists, “including female and junior level participants,” who will be competing with national level cyclists from other states.