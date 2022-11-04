Training prog on livelihood improvement

BASAR, 3 Nov: A multilocation training programme on ‘Livelihood improvement of Arunachal Pradesh tribal farmers’, along with animal health camps under the Tribal Sub-plan project, was organised by the ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district at Chirne, Nyobom and Egoyamin villages in Leparada and Lugom Jini village in West Siang district on 2 and 3 November.

Forty-nine farmers (80 percent of whom were women) benefitted from the programme, which included demonstrations and lectures on topics like vermicompost preparation, round-the-year vegetable production in low-cost polyhouses, scientific seed production, integrated crop production, the bokashi system, the agroforestry system, and vigilance.

Drs A Tasung, T Angami, L Toughtang, B Makdoh, and J Bam, and RA D Jini were the resource persons.

Inputs such as HDPE vermibeds (19), pea seeds (8 kgs), biofertilizer (1.90 quintal), Toria seeds (5 kgs), coriander seeds (1 kg), radish seeds (20 gms), carrot seeds (20 gms), and potato seeds (100 kgs) each, along with animal husbandry medicines such as F1 vaccine (500 doses), multivitamins, ointment, etc, were distributed among the farmers.