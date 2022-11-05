Four minor girls rescued

ZIRO, 4 Nov: A team of the women police station here in Lower Subansiri district, led by OC Inspector P Mirip, assisted a police team from Panery police station in Udalguri district of Assam in tracking down four missing minor girls.

A case (u/s 363/370/34 IPC) in this regard had been registered by the Udalguri police.

All four minor girls, who were rescued from different locations within the Lower Subansiri police’s jurisdiction, had been brought to Ziro by some persons a month ago, using threats and persuasion, and without the girls’ parents’ knowledge.

The accused persons had handed over the girls to locals here to work as domestic servants, and had received payments by introducing themselves as the guardians of the girls, the Lower Subansiri SP office informed in a release.