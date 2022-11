ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Kabak Mallam clinched the second medal for Arunachal in the ongoing Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament in New Delhi on Friday.

Mallam settled for the silver medal in the full contact event in the below 67 kg category after losing to his opponent from Jordan in the final, informed the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal.

Besides India and Jordan, kickboxers from South Korea and Uzbekistan are taking part in the event.