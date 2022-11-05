State NMOPS seeks old pension scheme

ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: The state unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) has submitted a representation to the chief secretary, urging him to take necessary action with regard to implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

“The government employees who have been appointed to various posts on or after 01/01/2004 are not eligible for the OPS and are forced to opt for the new pension scheme (NPS). But the interest of the government employees has been curtailed by the government by not granting any pension after their retirement, even after giving their whole life for the development of the state,” the NMOPS stated in the representation.

“Hence,” it said, “the old pension scheme should be implemented in the state, so that all retired employees or their family members can obtain pension/financial benefit.”

It said that states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already banned the NPS and implemented the OPS.

“Therefore, we earnestly request you to kindly consider our prayer and convert the NPS to OPS, so that the age-old practice of obtaining pension by the kith and kin of the government employees may be maintained,” it said.