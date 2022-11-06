APSLSA conducts PLV training

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized a one-day para legal volunteers training for the students of Jarbom Gamlin Law College at Administrative Training Institute here.

Para Legal Volunteer Scheme, 2009, a scheme framed by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) aims at imparting legal training to volunteers selected from different walks of life to ensure that free legal aid reaches all the sections of the people especially, the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden.

The PLVs act as intermediaries bridging the gap between the common people and the legal institutions.

Addressing the inaugural session, APSLSA member secretary Yomge Ado spoke in detail on the role and importance of the PLVs in identifying problems and bringing them to the notice of the legal services authorities.

Itanagar Permanent Bench of Gauhati High Court registrar Budi Habung delivered a lecture on role and responsibilities of State Legal Services Authority under the

Legal Services Authority Act, 1987.

Retainer lawyer, Yupia, Sum Valentine Darang educated the students on women’s rights, domestic violence against women, sexual harassment at work place, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

Special public prosecutor, POCSO-cum-legal aid counsel, Yupia Kagam Bagra spoke on child rights, Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act, 2015, Protection of Child from Sexual Harassment Act, 2012, Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2016, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Retainer lawyer, APSLSA Nani Modi spoke on role and meaning of Para Legal Volunteer & PLV Scheme, 2009 and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

Lokayukta chairman PK Saikia, who attended the programme via video conference, briefed about Lokayukta and its functions.

An open interactive session was also held between the resource persons and trainees.

In total 64 students attended the training.

The training was organized as part of the NALSA’s ongoing two-week-long nation-wide campaign with theme ‘Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness & Outreach’ to commemorate 75th years of India’s Independence.