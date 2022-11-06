School dental health prog organized

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh State Dental Council in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) organized a school dental health programme at Calvary English School, Moinhappa in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The camp was organized to create awareness among the school children on maintaining oral hygiene, to screen and treat them.

Sixty dental restoration/filling, 29 tooth extractions, 40 scaling and oral prophylaxis were performed by a team of 22 dental surgeons and specialists volunteers led by deputy director of Health Services (Dental) Dr. Joram Nisha, IDA-Arunachal Pradesh state branch president Dr. Opok Pertin and its secretary Dr. Tage Tamo.

Free oral hygiene kits and medicines were also distributed.

A smile contest was also organized to encourage good oral hygiene.