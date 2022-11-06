DA facing difficulty disbursing relief amount to fire victims not having updated KYC bank accounts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: The district administration is reportedly battling to disburse immediate relief to the affected people of Naharlagun fire accident, as many fire victims do not have updated Know Your Customer (KYC) bank accounts.

“We have processed (credited) the immediate relief amount of Rs. 3800/ to 677 fire victims who have KYC updated bank account. The immediate relief amount could not be disbursed to the victims, who do not have KYC updated bank account” said district disaster management officer Moromi Dodum.

“We need KYC updated bank account details like branch name and IFSC code etc. The unavailability of bank account details is unnecessarily delaying disbursement process,” the DDMO added.

The district administration has reportedly completed ground assessment of the ravaging fire accident that broke out in the morning of 25 October at Naharlagun daily market reducing over 600 shops to ashes. However, the final assessment report is yet to be submitted. The inferno has reportedly affected over a thousand shop owners and tenants incurring losses of Crores of Rupees.

The secretary disaster management had released Rs. 40 lakhs on 27 October, for providing immediate relief or assistance to the fire victims. The immediate relief fund is being distributed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

The state government and the fire department were heavily criticized by the public for poor response to the fire accident. The public accused the fire department of failing to douse the blaze despite the accident occurring inches away from the fire station at Naharlagun.