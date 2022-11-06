DBC organizes cultural-cum-food fest

JOLLANG, 5 Nov: Don Bosco College, Itanagar organized a cultural-cum-food festival as part of its annual college week celebration here on Saturday.

Attending the festival, minister for tourism Nakap Nalo asked the students to “never forget their age-old traditions and be proud of it.”

Rajiv Gandhi University joint registrar Dr. David Pertin appreciated the college for not just being good at academics but also striving to preserve and promote the culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

This year’s theme for the festival was ‘Lets protect, preserve & promote our culture,’ informed Rector of the College Fr CC Jose.

The college’s principal Dr (Fr) Jose George also spoke.