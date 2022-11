ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: Twelve carrom players from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by two officials, left here for New Delhi to participate in the 50th Senior National Carrom Championship (Men & Women) to be held there at Talkatora Indoor Stadium from 7 to 11 November.

The team comprises six women and equal number of men. Digbi Gangkak and Yarda Tayo are the manager and coach of the team, respectively.