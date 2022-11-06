SAD camp held

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Nov: A total of 2981 people were benefited from government services provided by around 35 departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at the Govt Higher Secondary School, Kankar Nallah here on Saturday.

This was informed by Naharlagun EAC-cum-nodal officer Likha Radh, reports DIPRO.

Earlier, Ward number 18 corporator Kipa Takum inaugurated the camp in the presence of Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom, ADC Jiken Bomjen and a host of other officials and public.

During interaction with the beneficiaries, both Takum and DC urged the public to avail the services provided by various departments. They also visited every department and appreciated the services provided to the people by them, report added.